PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — A Petersburg woman has been arrested by Pleasant Lane Elementary school resource officers after assaulting a student support specialist in the school’s parking lot.

According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, Torrie Smith, of Petersburg, ran into the student support specialist with her car in the crosswalk in front of the school. The student support specialist was not injured.

Smith was arrested and charged with assault and has been released pending her appearance in court.