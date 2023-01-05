PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg woman is speaking out, once again, after another individual attempted to break into her car only a month after the arrest of the last suspect.

In December, 8News spoke to Amber Williams after a suspect was arrested in connection to a string of attempted car break-ins in her neighborhood. In Ring security camera footage provided by Williams, a person in a hoody was seen attempting to break into her car at least three times.

Tamara Denay Peace, 36, was arrested on Dec. 1, a month after Williams said she first saw her attempt to break into her car. Peace was also charged with other crimes, including theft, drug possession and firearm possession.

Before dawn on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Williams says a new suspect came to her house attempting to break into her car again. She says she now feels like a target.

“I slept good for a month then it started right back up again,” Williams said. “At this point my kids are scared.”

The Petersburg Bureau of Police has shared security camera images of the suspect pulling on the door handle and even looking toward the camera. Police are now warning residents to be on the lookout.

The suspect can be seen wearing a red jacket with dark-colored pants and white shoes. The suspect was also wearing a black ski mask-style face covering.

“At this point, if it happens to me again … I don’t even want to think about it,” Williams said. “I’ll definitely go above Petersburg.”