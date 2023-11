PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg woman’s good deed was instantly rewarded when she won $150,000 from a Virginia Lottery scratcher during a trip to the grocery store.

Briana Mills had just helped another grocery shopper pay for their purchase when she decided to play a Virginia Lottery scratcher game.

She bought the Strike it Rich ticket and spared no losses, winning $150,000. When she realized she had won, Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky, adding to her pot of gold.