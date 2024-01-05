PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — With temperatures dropping this January, the City of Petersburg’s Comfort Station is now open until the end of the winter.

The Petersburg Transit Station will serve as a safe, warm place for residents. It’s located at 100 West Washington St., and operating hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Residents of the city are able to ride the bus free to and from the Transit Center. They can relax, stay warm, have some water, coffee or hot chocolate at the Comfort Station until they are ready to head back home.

Visitors can enter through the bus boarding area, located on the Washington Street and Operations side of the Transit Center. The doors on the Union Street side will be closed.

Food and pets that are not service animals are not allowed inside of the building. Visitors are advised to wear a mask if not feeling well.