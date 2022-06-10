PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg will be hosting art projects at a number of locations throughout the city tonight as part of the monthly Friday for the Arts event.

A graduate from SCAD in Atlanta, Laura S. Lewis, will present an exhibit of her fine metal sculpture, entitled, “Everything is Natural.” The exhibit will be held at the Petersburg Area Art League.

Author and Petersburg resident, Akin Smith, will be hosting a book signing for his newly published autobiographical work, “Death of a Madman,” at the corner of West Bank Street and Sycamore Street.

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School students will be performing poetry and music at the Appomattox Iron Works.

Works by the 20th-century Virginia landscape architect, Charles Gillette, will be on display at the Petersburg Public Library.

The kickoff for Halifax Music Festival will also coincide with the event and will have performances in the Halifax Triangle, featuring a number of different musical acts.

All events begin at 6 p.m. Further information can be found here.