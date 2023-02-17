PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) —Two Petersburg elementary schools were closed Friday for deep cleaning due to a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at both schools.

The schools impacted were Pleasants Lane and Lakemont Elementary Schools. Petersburg Superintendent Tamara Sterling said school custodial staff is “concentrating on cleaning areas of high-contact” to help minimize the possibility of transmission.

Sterling said students will have an online learning day Friday and should log on to Schoology to complete assignments.

“Parents are asked to keep their child home if they not feel well until they can be seen by a physician or other health professional,” Sterling said in a statement. “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

Anyone with questions is told to call the superintendent’s office at 804-862-7036.