Petersburg’s Sycamore Street in Old Towne Square to reopen

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg officials have decided to reopen a section of Sycamore Street also known as “Old Towne Square.”

During the pandemic, the city blocked off a section of Sycamore Street (between Bank St. and Bollingbrook St.) to accommodate outdoor seating for restaurants.

Old Towne Square could move to a nearby off-street space, however, special permitting will be needed to serve alcoholic beverages in that location.

City Manager Stuart Turille said he has the complete authority to move forward with opening the road. Petersburg officials are still deciding on the exact date of the road’s reopening.

