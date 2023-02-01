HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Four people were displaced and four animals were rescued from a house fire in Hopewell.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, units with Hopewell Fire and EMS were dispatched for a smoke alarm activation — from the smoke alarm company.

The battalion chief was the first to arrive at the scene — within four minutes of being dispatched — and saw smoke and fire coming from the front of the house. Crews were advised that two occupants had been upstairs and had successfully evacuated but animals were still inside.

Firefighters entered the burning building in order to put out the fire and retrieve the animals — four dogs and one cat. According to authorities, crews struggled to find the animals at first due to heavy smoke and clutter inside the house. After some time, all animals were recovered.

One of the dogs reportedly suffered smoke inhalation and was given oxygen by crews at the scene before being transported to a vet for further evaluation. The other two dogs were also taken to the vet for examination. According to authorities, all animals seem to be OK.

Four adult occupants were forced from their home but are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hopewell Fire Marshal’s Office.

Hopewell Fire and EMS would like to remind the community that working smoke detectors do save lives, and in this case, alerted occupants inside the structure to a fire. If you need a smoke alarm installed or check please call Fire Administration at 804-541-2290.