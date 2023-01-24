COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department has released more details in the homicide investigation of 19-year-old Marcus James Johnson.

Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road in Chesterfield, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27, 2022, after being last seen around 6 .m. on Nov. 17.

Johnson’s body was found on Dec. 21 near the woodline of the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive in Colonial Heights. However, it wasn’t until Thursday, Jan. 3, 2023, that the body was confirmed to be Johnson’s.

Now, in an effort to solve the case, the Colonial Heights Police Department has released photos of the clothes Johnson was last seen in — including, blue jeans, a white puffer jacket, a red cap and Nike toon squad sneakers — on Nov. 17.

(Courtesy of the Colonial Heights Police Department)

Earlier this month, 8News spoke to the man who found Johnson’s body, Tommy Douglas, who said he wasn’t surprised when he first saw the plastic tarp nestled in the woods across the street from his home. He said it’s not uncommon for people to toss beer bottles, cans, or pieces of trash along the side of the road.

Colonial Heights Police Department originally investigated the incident as a death investigation but have since said they suspect foul play was involved. Police said they believe Johnson was killed at another location before being moved to Yacht Basin Drive.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Senior Detective C. Velasquez at 804-520-9329.