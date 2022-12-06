PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg’s infamous “eyesore,” the Ramada Inn, is expected to be demolished by the end of 2021 and progress is steadily ongoing.

The Inn was built in 1973 and for the past 49 years, the building has endured years of disrepair, neglect, code violations and court hearings. In 2012, the building shuttered its doors for good, but stood vacant, dilapidated and graffiti-covered for ten years, until its ultimate demise this year.

In June of this year, the city of Petersburg received $2.6 million from the state for the demolition and revitalization of the site of the Ramada Inn and the two adjacent properties.

City and state leaders believe the removal of the building will allow opportunities for citywide growth.

“I can’t wait until it comes down,” Delegate Kim Taylor said in previous 8News reporting. “We need more tourism and business to come to Petersburg. Tearing down this eyesore is the first step in transforming and preparing the city for economic development. My mission, from day one, is to make sure our city draws business and keeps residents.”

Take a look at the progress of the Ramada Inn demolition in photos taken by 8News below: