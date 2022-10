PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools is continuing with its new series of events that give parents a chance to have a meal with their kids at school.

On the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Walnut Hill Elementary School hosted “Muffins with Moms,” where more than 380 moms and mother figures showed up to have breakfast with their kids.

It was an unforgettable event, to say the least! Check out some of the photos below.

Photos: Petersburg City Public Schools / Twitter

