COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police have released photos of a man believed to be the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in early November.

According to Colonial Heights Police Department, the man walked into Hot Spot Electronics in Colonial Heights around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. Once inside, police said he walked up to an employee while showing a gun, and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect then ran out of the store once he had been handed the cash.

Photos released by local police show the suspect who is believed to have committed an armed robbery of Hot Spot Electronics in Colonial Heights (Photo: The Chesterfield Police Department)

Suspect vehicle (Photo: The Chesterfield Police Department)

Video surveillance showed the suspect entering a dark gray 2011 to 2020 Dodge Journey with dark-colored wheels. Police do not know what direction the car went.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.