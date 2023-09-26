HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — An SUV driver in Hopewell made a “Grand Slam” of an entrance when they crashed into the Denny’s on Oaklawn Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Plywood is now covering the gaping hole where the SUV came barreling into the restaurant. This isn’t the first time an accident like this has happened at this location — workers told 8News another incident in which a car crashed into the building took place several years ago.

The incident Tuesday afternoon involved a black SUV that crashed into the side of the Denny’s that faces Interstate 295. Yellow caution tape lined the outside of the building with broken glass and structural damage visible. 8-year-old Ayden Armstrong said he was shocked to see the aftermath.

“A car drove into Denny’s,” Armstrong said. “My favorite restaurant.”

Armstrong also couldn’t believe this had happened at this location before.

“I looked it up,” Armstrong said. “I thought that somebody was trying to recreate it.”

Armstrong said he saw the black SUV after it was pulled out and said it didn’t have any damage from what he could tell.

“We saw a car that drove through Denny’s,” Armstrong said. “I was shocked.”

The condition of the driver is not known at this time, and the cause of the crash is still yet to be determined. 8News has reached out to Hopewell Fire and EMS and Hopewell Police for more information about this incident and is waiting for a response.