Pleasants Lane Elementary in Petersburg gets donation for new playground

Petersburg City Public Schools received a more than $58,000 donation to build a playground at Pleasants Lane Elementary School. (Photo courtesy of Petersburg City Public Schools)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools received a more than $58,000 donation to build a playground at Pleasants Lane Elementary School.

The school district said currently, Pleasants Lane does not have a playground.

The $58,855 dollar gift was presented during the AMPAC Fine Chemicals Day ceremony at the Petersburg Industrial Park campus.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to receive this generous donation from AMPAC, Phlow, Civica, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Medicines for All Institute to support our Pleasants Lane students,” said Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools. “The playground that will be built for the school will be a positive boost for the physical and social-emotional well-being of our students,” said Dr. Pitre-Martin.