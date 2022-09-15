PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting another man in Petersburg Wednesday evening.

Javontae Holmes was arrested in the 10 block of Cherry Street without incident. Holmes has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm as a felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Petersburg Police. He is being held until his scheduled court appearance.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, officers were called to the 700 block of East Washington Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. According to police, the victim is currently in critical but stable condition.

“We would like to thank the public and our partners of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force for helping bring closure to this case,” said Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss in a statement.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police.