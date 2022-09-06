PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is asking for help finding a woman they say hasn’t been seen since Sept. 4.

According to police, 33-year-old Tamara E. Leggett was last seen at around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 getting into a car on the 2100 block of Country Drive after getting off work. The car is described as a white 4-door Chevrolet Impala from the late 1990’s or early 2000’s.

Photo: Petersburg Police

Leggett was last seen wearing a black tank top, black leggings and flip flops. She has hazel eyes and dark brown hair, stands about 5′ and weighs around 210 pounds.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Leggett or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.