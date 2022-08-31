HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department has begun an investigation into the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday night.

Police said Alora Fenceroy was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 30 at her home in the 300 block of Bull Run Drive around 11 p.m. Before she went missing, Fenceroy reportedly made suicidal statements, saying she was going to harm herself.

Fenceroy is described by police as 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing sweatpants and a pink sweater/sweatshirt.

Credit: Hopewell Police Department

Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit have initiated an investigation into this incident. The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have any information to provide contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.