PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police has arrested a 19-year-old in connection with the deadly shooting of a 48-year-old who crashed on Halifax Street.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, officers were called to the 500 block of Halifax Street for a reported motor vehicle crash.

Upon their arrival, units found an unresponsive driver inside a crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound. According to police, the driver — now identified as 48-year-old Kirk Nims — was pronounced dead at the scene.

While police investigated the incident, emergency communications received another 911 call from the 100 block of South Sycamore Street. When officers arrived at the Sycamore Street location, they found the man they believe to be the suspect in the Halifax Street homicide.

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

Imarion Jones, 19, was taken into custody without incident. Petersburg police charged Jones with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Halifax Street between Van Buren Drive and Porterville Street was closed overnight as police continued to investigate. Around 7:45 a.m., on Wednesday, July 12, police reported that Halifax Street had been reopened.

Anyone with further information on this incident should call the Petersburg Bureau of Police.