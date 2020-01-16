Police chief to present 10-year report at Hopewell crime summit

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — City officials are holding a crime summit at Carter G. Woodson Middle School in Hopewell Wednesday in an effort to interact with the community and find solutions to address their concerns over recent violence in the city.

A local business owner named Jeff Bridges told 8News he’s noticed a change in the city.

A packed house at the Crime Summit in Hopewell. Residents and officials waiting to hear crime numbers and discuss the spike @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/jP1yLDOTEi — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) January 15, 2020

“It’s been a little more violent lately,” Bridges said. “There was a shootout up the road a little over a month ago and there was another one like three or four weeks ago pretty close to here.”

Bridges owns Wonder City, a lawnmower repair shop in Hopewell, and has worked in the city for 10 years.

Among other things that will discussed at the crime summit, Hopewell Police Chief Kamran Afzal is expected to present a 10-year crime report to residents.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

