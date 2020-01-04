Police community mourns passing of Petersburg officer

PETERSBURG, VA. (WRIC) — The police community in Central Virginia is mourning the passing of a Petersburg Police officer.
Officer Leonel Posada died Jan. 2, according to his obituary. He was 36-years-old.
Hopewell Police Department shared their condolences through a post on Facebook Friday.
