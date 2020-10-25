Police conducting death investigation in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department said they are conducting a death investigation after a person was shot on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred on the 900 block of Boydton Plank Road, and the area is currently an active scene.

@PBurgPolice are on scene in the 1900 blk of Boydtonplank Rd conducting a death investigation as the result of a person being shot. This is an active scene, you are asked if you saw anything to please contact us at (804)732-4222 or by going to https://t.co/zMqXhvJLuV. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) October 25, 2020

The department asks anyone who saw anything to contact the department at 804-32-4222 or online at P3tips.com.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

