Police conducting death investigation in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department said they are conducting a death investigation after a person was shot on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the incident occurred on the 900 block of Boydton Plank Road, and the area is currently an active scene.
The department asks anyone who saw anything to contact the department at 804-32-4222 or online at P3tips.com.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
