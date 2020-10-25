Police conducting death investigation in Petersburg

The Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department said they are conducting a death investigation after a person was shot on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred on the 900 block of Boydton Plank Road, and the area is currently an active scene.

The department asks anyone who saw anything to contact the department at 804-32-4222 or online at P3tips.com.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

More Crime Coverage From 8News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events