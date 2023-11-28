PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is continuing to investigate after two people were found dead in a shooting in the Woodmere area of the city.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, officers received an emergency call for shots fired in the 2600 block of Oak Hill Road.

Upon their arrival, officers found two people with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as 58-year-old Renee Robertson-Johnson and 56-year-old Edward Robertson, Jr. Police said that the victims were siblings.

“We want to reassure the community that there is no threat to public safety arising from this incident,” a spokesperson with police said. “Preliminary details suggest this may be a murder/suicide situation, but this remains an active investigation.”

There was a heavy police presence in the area overnight and the public was encouraged to avoid the area.

“The Petersburg Bureau of Police extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and loved ones of Renee Robertson-Johnson and Edward Robertson, Jr. during this challenging time,” a police spokesperson said. “If you or someone you know is in need of help, please consider visiting the Suicide Prevention Resource Center or call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 for immediate and confidential support.”