PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident in Petersburg on Thursday.

According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 800 block of McKenzie Street after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident at 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Police found a father and daughter at the scene. According to police, the father had a head wound from being hit with a handgun.

The firearm involved in the Jan. 11 Petersburg domestic violence incident. (Photo: Petersburg Bureau of Police)

The daughter and suspect, 33-year-old Shaniqua McCrae, was taken into custody without incident. She was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

McCrae is currently being held by police pending her court appearance.