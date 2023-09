PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting.

Police said an investigation into the shooting was being conducted in the 700 block of High Street. The investigation took place in the overnight hours from Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Streets surrounding the scene were shut down as police investigated but were later reopened around 6 a.m.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

