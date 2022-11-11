HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hopewell are investigating after a firearm was found inside the backpack of a student at Hopewell High School on Friday morning.

On Nov. 11, shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to the scene of a report regarding a loaded firearm found inside a student’s backpack.

According to a statement from police, the student was going through the school’s security check process when security guards discovered the firearm in the backpack. Several officers from the Hopewell Police Department were already at the scene when the incident happened.

The student was immediately arrested and taken to Crater Detention Center to wait for a court hearing. According to police, the student has been charged with possession of a firearm while underage, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm on school property.

Police are reporting that there is currently no active threat at the school, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Those who wish to send a tip anonymously may do so online through the P3 Tips mobile app.