COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect who police say stole a gun from Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights.

The police department said on July 21, a man walked into Dance’s Sporting Goods in the 500 block of Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights. Upon entering, police said the man hid a 9mm Sig Saur MPX pistol in his waistband. The gun was valued at more than $2,100. After concealing the gun, the man reportedly walked out of the store without paying for the weapon.







The grand larceny suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and white slides with black socks.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department.