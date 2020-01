PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting Saturday night in Petersburg.

Two men were shot just before 10 p.m. at the 600 block of Commerce Street. Both victims were taken to the hospital where they later died.

Police are asking for your help with this death investigation. If you have any information, contact Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222.

