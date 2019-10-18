Breaking News
Police investigating shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Ferndale Avenue on Friday night.

While the details are not clear at this time, 8News is at the scene where there is a heavy police presence.

