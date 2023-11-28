PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is currently investigating a shooting near Wythe Street in the city.

At 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, police reported a shooting which took place on the 100 block of Perry Street. Police have not released any information related to potential victims or suspects.

Police say there is a heavy police presence around where the shooting took place and urges the public to avoid the area. Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.