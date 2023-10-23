PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Petersburg Bureau of Police chased a suspect after a shooting occurred on Crater Road.

The shooting reportedly occurred near the 2700 block of South Crater Road.

At around 12:46 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, Petersburg Police said there was a high police presence in the area and asked the public to avoid the scene.

At around 2:26 p.m., Petersburg Police confirmed that there was a subsequent police chase and a suspect is now in custody.

Details about the shooting and chase have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.