PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — An alert released by Petersburg Schools announced that police are investigating a situation at Westview Early Childhood Education Center.

The alert was posted on Twitter shortly after 3:30 p.m. and said that police had asked the school to “control movement.”

All students and staff are safe, according to authorities.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the Petersburg Bureau of Police released details on a nearby shooting. At around 3:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Lincoln Street and Grant Avenue — a few blocks away from the preschool — for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found one juvenile victim in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue and a second juvenile victim near the corner of Lincoln Street and Augusta Avenue. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Petersburg police said the incident is still under investigation and detectives are currently at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.