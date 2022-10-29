PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating an alleged shooting that left one man dead on Saturday morning.

Petersburg Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Grove Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:01 a.m. for a report of a person down, which followed a call for shots fired in the same area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim in the road with multiple appearance gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on this incident should contact Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.