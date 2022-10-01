HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation into an armed robbery that took place on Friday at a Grab-N-Go store in the city.

On Sept. 30, at approximately 6:53 p.m., officers responded to a Grab-N-Go store located at 1001 West Broadway Street in Hopewell for a reported armed robbery.

According to police investigating the incident, an armed suspect allegedly entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then ran off with an undisclosed amount of money from the store, police said.

There were no injuries reported in connection with the incident.

Police have released the following description of the suspect:

Appeared to be a Black male

45 to 55 years old

Stands about 6-foot 1-inch to 6-foot 4-inches tall

Weighs approximately 270 pounds with a large build

Last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a black-hooded sweatshirt, blue latex gloves and a trash bag covering his upper body

Face was covered with a black mask

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Swan Agha at 804-541-2284.