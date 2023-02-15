PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that injured one person in Petersburg on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 8:41 p.m., Petersburg Police received a call of a person shot on Stately Court. As officers were responding to the scene, they received another report of a person shot at the intersection of Carter Street and Lee Avenue, at short distance away from Stately Court. Officers determined that both scenes were related.

According to police, the victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for Devin Seaborne, who is wanted for malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in an occupied building and breaking and entering in connection with this shooting.

Devin Seaborne. Credit: Petersburg Police Department.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Seaborne, contact Petersburg and Dinwiddie County Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.