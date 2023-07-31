UPDATE: Police were initially seeking help in identifying one subject, who has been apprehended, and now are asking for help identifying a second suspect.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking for the public’s help in relation to an alleged vandalism of vehicles belonging to the City that occurred last week.
The Colonial Heights Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Woodlawn Avenue near Lakeview Elementary School for a report of a vandalism on Tuesday, July 25. Police said the vandalism took place between 5 p.m. on Monday, July 24 and 7 a.m. the next day.
The suspect is described as wearing a red sweatshirt that reads “FRYE & Co,” as well as plaid pajama pants and Crocs. The suspect allegedly vandalized several vehicles that belong to Colonial Heights Public Schools, causing about $4,500 in damages.
Anyone with information about the suspect or this crime is urged to contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9311.