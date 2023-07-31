UPDATE: Police were initially seeking help in identifying one subject, who has been apprehended, and now are asking for help identifying a second suspect.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking for the public’s help in relation to an alleged vandalism of vehicles belonging to the City that occurred last week.

Suspect in connection with alleged vandalism (Photo: Colonial Heights Police Department)

The Colonial Heights Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Woodlawn Avenue near Lakeview Elementary School for a report of a vandalism on Tuesday, July 25. Police said the vandalism took place between 5 p.m. on Monday, July 24 and 7 a.m. the next day.

The suspect is described as wearing a red sweatshirt that reads “FRYE & Co,” as well as plaid pajama pants and Crocs. The suspect allegedly vandalized several vehicles that belong to Colonial Heights Public Schools, causing about $4,500 in damages.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this crime is urged to contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9311.