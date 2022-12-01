PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police has made a second arrest in a Diamond Street shooting that occurred over Thanksgiving weekend.

Police were called to the 900 block of Diamond Street at 6:56 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in reference to shots fired. As officers were responding to the scene Monique Maharaj arrived at the hospital with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The next day, police arrested Maharaj and charged her with one felony count of maliciously discharging a firearm into a building and one misdemeanor count of recklessly handling a gun.

Maharaj is being held without bond.

Petersburg Police made an announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 30 that an additional arrest had been made in connection to the shooting. Charles Maurice Ramat was also arrested for his alleged role in the shooting. Ramat was charged with felony malicious wounding and a misdemeanor of reckless handling of a firearm.

Ramat is being held on a secure bond pending his court appearance.