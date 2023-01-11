HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect who is on the run.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, officers were called to Roses Department Store at 105 Cavalier Square for a reported armed robbery.

According to police, a masked man entered the store during closing and assault an employee while holding them at gunpoint. The man then reportedly retrieved and counted money from a store office before running away in an unknown direction.

The employee was not seriously injured, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black man of medium build and average height. Police said he was last seen wearing dark clothing and was wielding a green and black handgun.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.