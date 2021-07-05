Police: Man suffered medical emergency before crashing into apartment complex’s rental office in Colonial Heights

The man was driving when he experienced a medical emergency and struck the outside of the rental office at The Oaks of Dunlop Farms apartment complex, according to police. No one was inside the office at the time and no injuries were reported. (Photo: 8News)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) – Colonial Heights police said a man suffered a medical emergency Monday before driving into the outside of an apartment complex’s rental office.

The man was taken to the hospital, but police did not provide an update on his condition or the medical emergency that he suffered.

