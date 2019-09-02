Police: Missing woman in need of medication last seen in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a woman last seen Monday morning in Colonial Heights who needs her medication.

Nekia McNair was last seen at 9 a.m. in the 2700 block of Boulevard in Colonial Heights and could have walked north on the boulevard in the direction of the Colonial Square Shopping Center. According to the Colonial Heights Police Department, McNair “suffers from serious medical conditions that require medication.”

Anyone who has information about the location of Ms. McNair is asked to contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at (804) 520-9300.