Police officer charged with assaulting man with stun gun

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Petersburg grand jury has indicted a police officer on charges that he misused a stun gun on an unarmed man.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a Petersburg Circuit Court grand jury on Thursday indicted Petersburg Police Lt. Jason Sharp on two misdemeanor assault charges.

Sharp’s attorney, Doug Ramseur, said his client is innocent of the charges and properly used a Taser on the man, believing he was armed and dangerous.

Sharp is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Dec. 16. He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of his case.