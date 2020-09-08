Police: Pedestrian taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle in Petersburg, police said.

According to a social media release from Petersburg police, officers responded to 320 W. Wythe Street for reports of a person who was struck by a vehicle. A subject was found “laying in the roadway with life threatening injuries” when authorities arrived. The pedestrian was transported to MCV for treatment, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with police in the ongoing investigation.

