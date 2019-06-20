1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Police: Person of interest in deadly Petersburg hit-and-run crash turns self in

The Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in to police, Petersburg Police said Friday.

The crash happened on S. Sycamore Street, near Fillmore Street, at about 5 a.m. Thursday.  

Sycamore Street was closed between Mars Street and Fillmore Street for nearly four hours as authorities were investigating. 

No other information about the crash or victim was immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at (804) 861-1212 or go to P3tips.com.

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events