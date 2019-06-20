Police: Person of interest in deadly Petersburg hit-and-run crash turns self in

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in to police, Petersburg Police said Friday.

The crash happened on S. Sycamore Street, near Fillmore Street, at about 5 a.m. Thursday.

Sycamore Street was closed between Mars Street and Fillmore Street for nearly four hours as authorities were investigating.

Prince George Police just arriving on scene of a fatal hit and run in Petersburg on Sycamore Street @8news pic.twitter.com/9NTEaOwvZU — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) June 20, 2019

No other information about the crash or victim was immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at (804) 861-1212 or go to P3tips.com.

