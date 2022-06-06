CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators are seeking three suspects involved in an attempted theft incident that happened on Thursday, May 26.

Shortly before 10 a.m., three men entered the Publix at 3007 Boulevard in Colonial Heights. Once inside, they attempted to steal a wallet from a customer’s purse. According to police, two of the men distracted the customer while the third man attempted to steal the wallet.

When the customer started screaming, the suspects ran away and left the Publix parking lot in an unknown silver, four-door sedan, according to police.

Police released these photos of the suspects taken from the Publix security cameras.





(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

The suspects are described as Hispanic males, ranging from 20 to 30 years old and 5-foot 3-inches tall to 5-feet 6-inches tall.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the suspects or the incident to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. Both methods are anonymous and could result in a cash reward of up to $5,000.