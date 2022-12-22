COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is searching for a man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material who did not show up to court, police say.

36-year-old Cullen Cameron Montgomery (Photo: Colonial Heights Police Department)

According to Colonial Heights Police, 36-year-old Cullen Cameron Montgomery is wanted for failing to appear in circuit court to answer to five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Montgomery’s last known address was in the 900 block of Farmer Street in Petersburg. He is described by police as 5-feet-6-inches tall and 160 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Montgomery, you’re asked to contact the Colonial Heights Police Department by calling 804-520-9300, option 7.