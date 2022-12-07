HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man is looking for the person responsible for stealing his work van while it was parked at a gas station in Hopewell earlier this week.

Nick Megariotis works for CARNIX. He said his work vehicle was stolen on Sunday, Dec. 4, while it was parked at a gas pump at the BP gas station located on Oaklawn Boulevard.

“I’m shocked, you know, I mean, I’ve lived here for 30 years and never had anything happen that made me feel this kind of violated,” Megariotis said.

Surveillance footage shows a man — now identified as the suspect — wearing a mask, black hoodie, black pants and gray tennis shoes. In the video footage, he is seen walking in the truck’s direction while pushing a cart. Two other people are seen walking by. He then picks up a black bag that was sitting in the cart and walks over to the back of the truck.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspect who stole Megariotis’ work van (pictured behind the suspect). Credit: Nick Megariotis.

Photos of Megariotis’ work van that was stolen on Dec. 4 in Hopewell. Credit: Nick Megariotis.

The suspect then goes inside the Miller Mart convenience store with his back to the surveillance camera before returning to the truck. He gets inside and then drives away.

The truck is white and has red and dark blue writing on it. It also reads ‘CARNIX.’

Megariotis said he was in between construction jobs when he decided to stop for gas. He told 8News that he had gone inside the convenience store to pay for gas, wash his hands and buy a drink. He said a store employee told him someone was stealing his van. He ran outside and saw the suspect speeding off toward Petersburg.

“Stuff had just come off that truck for one job and stuff was on the truck that I needed to take to another job,” Megariotis said. “So, it really kind of just messed up my whole day.”

According to the police report, the incident resulted in an estimated loss of $15,000.

Megariotis said he and his loved ones have been searching in Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Hopewell neighborhoods for the van and the tools that were inside.

“It completely vanished,” Megariotis said.

He is now offering a reward to anyone with information on its whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hopewell Police by calling 804-541-2222.