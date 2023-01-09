Local police are searching for a man accused of stealing a $5,000 watch from a Southpark Mall jewelry store. (Photo: Colonial Heights Police)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Local police are searching for a man accused of stealing a $5,000 watch from a Southpark Mall jewelry store.

Police said the grand larceny suspect walked into the Jewelry Kings at 254 South Park Mall and asked to try on a $5,000 watch. Once the employee had helped him to put it on, police said the suspect backed away from the counter and left the store without paying.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his mid-30s, about 6-feet-1-inch-tall, and wearing a gray hoodie with a Marvel logo and gray sweatpants.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on the incident, you’re asked to contact Colonial Heights Police.