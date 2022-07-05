HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hopewell have identified a person of interest in a homicide that occurred earlier this year.

Jerrell Armani Crawley has been named as a person of interest in the homicide, which happened in the 600 block of Winston Churchill Drive on May 16. Crawley is 25 years old and is described as being 6 feet tall and 210 pounds. He is currently wanted for multiple warrants out of several surrounding jurisdictions.

On May 16, at 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Winston Churchill Drive, near Carter G. Woodson Middle School, for a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man laying on the ground in the parking lot. The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 27-year-old Deanthony Davis, of Petersburg.

Credit: Hopewell Police Department Jerrell Armani Crawley has been identified as a person of interest in a Hopewell homicide which occurred on May 16, 2022.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Crawley is encouraged to contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2222, or call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline anonymously at 804-541-2202. Tips can also be submitted through the P3tips mobile app.

Police also said that if you see Crawley, do not approach him, but contact your local law enforcement agency instead.