PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating after two boys were found shot late Sunday night.

Police said officers responded to the 300 block of Mistletoe Street at 9:36 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for the report of a person shot. Once on scene, officers found two juvenile males who had been shot. Both boys were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle described by police as possibly a late model silver Ford Explorer was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. Police are asking anyone who may have any information on the suspect vehicle to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.