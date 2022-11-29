PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is currently searching for two teens who have reportedly run away from a mental health clinic in Petersburg.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, officers were called to the 200 block of Medical Park Boulevard for reports of five juvenile runaways from Poplar Springs Hospital.

Police said three of the juveniles have been located and returned to the hospital but two remain missing — 15-year-old Casey St. Pierre and 16-year-old Linux Ramos-Torres.

Photo of 15-year-old Casey St. Pierre (Courtesy of the Petersburg Bureau of Police) Photo of 16-year-old Linux Ramos-Torres (Courtesy of the Petersburg Bureau of Police)

No description of clothing was made available and the direction of travel for the runaways was not provided, according to police.