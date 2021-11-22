Police searching for two suspects who stole cash register, safe from Colonial Heights concession stand

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are seeking the public’s help with information leading to the arrests of two suspects involved in a concession stand burglary earlier this month.

On November 4, police responded to Shepard Stadium at 901 Meridian Avenue in Colonial Heights around 3:20 a.m. for reports of a robbery.

Two suspects were described to have broken into the concession stand. Police said the suspects stole a cash register and a safe before running away.

The damage to the property and the theft itself brought a $1,300 total loss to the victim in this incident.

If you can help solve this crime or have information about any unsolved crime or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website. The department guarantees you will remain anonymous and says you could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.